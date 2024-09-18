EMU registering students to vote in time for 2024 presidential election

Engage @ EMU set up tables on Eastern Michigan University’s campus for Tuesday’s Voter Registration Day to help students sign up to vote.

Volunteers at Engage @ EMU handed out donuts and breadsticks throughout the day to encourage students to register to vote.

Griffin Hopson, a volunteer working with Engage @ EMU, says it’s important to help out-of-state and Gen Z students with the registration process. Hopson adds it’s especially heartening to see Gen Z students eager to vote this election.

“Gen Z is a lot more engaged than when I came to college twenty years ago. It gives me hope seeing how many young come and say, ‘Oh, thank goodness! I’ve been looking for you!’ It’s hopeful.”

Hopson says Michigan has made registering to vote accessible and easy thanks to various state laws and quick voter information processing rates.

