EMU Department of Women's and Gender Studies presenting voter equity forum

Eastern Michigan University is hosting a non-partisan public panel today about the role of women and gender in the upcoming 2024 election.

EMU’s Department of Women’s and Gender Studies organized for faculty, students, and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell to discuss key gender-related issues.

Department head Dr. Mary-Elizabeth Murphy says she wants to shine a light on closing the “voter gender gap,” a term which was coined by EMU’s Dr. Marjorie Lansing. She adds, while generally local officials support LGBT and women’s rights, it’s important to vote to keep local support strong.

“Michigan’s position is to keep the rights that we have. A few years ago, we enshrined abortion rights into the state constitution. This would just be about electing judges and local officials that would uphold these rights.”

Dr. Murphy says she hopes local residents continue advocating for gender equity and inclusion, regardless of election outcomes.

