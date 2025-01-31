Eastern Michigan University to host 'The Future of Black Politics' panel

Saturday marks the first day of Black History Month, and there will be a great number of events throughout the month to mark the occasion. Eastern Michigan University is hosting a panel discussion about evolving Black politics going into Trump’s presidency.

The “Future of Black Politics” panel will be an open discussion where attendees can ask questions to members of the Black community, including the Michigan ACLU.

Dr. Victor Okafor is the department head for EMU’s Africology and African American Studies. He says things are changing for Blacks in America and it’s important to hold open discussions with community members to foster personal and community growth.

“A means for education, a means for enlightenment, a means for people to learn about options and viewpoints that may not be in sync with their own viewpoints and to think together to forge a path for a better United States.”

The panel will be held at EMU’s Student Center starting Monday at noon.

