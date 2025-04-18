Eastern Michigan University reiterates support for international students

Eastern Michigan University says it’s doing what it can to help international students who feel threatened by possible deportation but right now, it's limited.

So far, the university is aware of two international students who have had their VISAs revoked. The federal government has not provided Eastern any information regarding the student’s status.

University President Dr. James Smith says it makes it very difficult when international students ask for assistance.

“I think the biggest fear is we see some SEVIS records disappearing. We don’t know why, and the students are turning to us asking us, ‘What are the precautions we should take?’ And we don’t know.”

During Thursday’s EMU Board of Trustees meeting, Smith reiterated that the university has not removed any SEVIS records, and all students who are attending Eastern are in the United States legally. He says they have a very sophisticated vetting process when accepting international students.

