EMU releases official statement on Trump's DOE executive order

President James Smith of Eastern Michigan University has responded to President Donald Trump’s executive order facilitating the shutdown of the Department of Education.

Current plans from the White House regarding the Department of Education do not involve any immediate alterations to federal student loan programs.

At Eastern Michigan University, 82% of undergraduates benefit from federal grants and loans.

EMU President James Smith says educational funding is crucial for their students. He says, despite the uncertain status of federal funding, he urges students to complete their FAFSA applications for financial aid.

He adds EMU will collaborate with partners in Washington and nationwide to keep a close watch on developments related to the Department of Education shutdown.

