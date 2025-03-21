Interfaith Council for Peace & Justice in Ann Arbor to hold 'Stop the Coup' workshop

The Interfaith Council for Peace and Justice in Ann Arbor is organizing a workshop on Saturday called "Stop the Coup" for community members worried about the government’s current state of affairs.

Members of the Interfaith Council for Peace and Justice, or the ICPJ, are dissenting against what they call a silent coup by the federal government.

ICPJ Board of Directors member Leslie McGraw says, rather than a violent coup, the Trump administration is going against the people by gutting community and family assistance programs. She adds to understand why this is a coup, it’s crucial to know the pillars of power.

“We know the sections are the executive branch, the judicial branch, the legislative branch. But there’s other pillars of power. Knowing where the budget is—so mapping the money and how this will affect us as it trickles down.”

McGraw says people must collaborate to sustain community hope by providing them with actionable ways to maintain that hope during the current administration.

