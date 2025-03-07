Packed town hall give Rep. Dingell and Washtenaw County Democrats an earful

An overflow crowd packed a town hall meeting Thursday night hosted by Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and the Washtenaw County’s legislative Democrats. And they gave their lawmakers an earful.

About a thousand people filled the Washtenaw Community College auditorium in a large overflow room. The anger was focused mostly at the Trump administration but also Democrats who were told they need to fight harder.

Dingell says she’s been hearing from constituents continuously.

“I’m on the phone at 6 AM. I’m on the phone until midnight. People are really hurting and think services aren’t being provided. I listen to people who are scared to death that they are going to lose their job every day.”

Dingell says she also understands the frustration some are feeling towards party leadership. But she asks supporters to focus on telling others the real life stories on how Trump and the GOP’s actions are hurting people.

