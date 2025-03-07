© 2025 WEMU
Packed town hall give Rep. Dingell and Washtenaw County Democrats an earful

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 7, 2025 at 6:17 AM EST
(From L to R) Debbie Dingell, Sue Shink, Jeff Irwin, Carrie Rheingans, Jason Morgan, Jimmie Wilson Jr., and Jennifer Conlin address the public at a town hall meeting at Washtenaw Community College.
(From L to R) Debbie Dingell, Sue Shink, Jeff Irwin, Carrie Rheingans, Jason Morgan, Jimmie Wilson Jr., and Jennifer Conlin address the public at a town hall meeting at Washtenaw Community College.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
(From L to R) Debbie Dingell, Sue Shink, Jeff Irwin, Carrie Rheingans, Jason Morgan, Jimmie Wilson Jr., and Jennifer Conlin address the public at a town hall meeting at Washtenaw Community College.
(From L to R) Debbie Dingell, Sue Shink, Jeff Irwin, Carrie Rheingans, Jason Morgan, Jimmie Wilson Jr., and Jennifer Conlin address the public at a town hall meeting at Washtenaw Community College.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents pack a town hall meeting hosted by Washtenaw County Democratic lawmakers at Washtenaw Community College on March 6, 2025.
Residents pack a town hall meeting hosted by Washtenaw County Democratic lawmakers at Washtenaw Community College on March 6, 2025.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents pack a town hall meeting hosted by Washtenaw County Democratic lawmakers at Washtenaw Community College on March 6, 2025.
Residents pack a town hall meeting hosted by Washtenaw County Democratic lawmakers at Washtenaw Community College on March 6, 2025.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Karen Moss from Saline addresses the panel at the Democrat town hall at Washtenaw Community College.
Karen Moss from Saline addresses the panel at the Democrat town hall at Washtenaw Community College.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

An overflow crowd packed a town hall meeting Thursday night hosted by Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and the Washtenaw County’s legislative Democrats. And they gave their lawmakers an earful.

About a thousand people filled the Washtenaw Community College auditorium in a large overflow room. The anger was focused mostly at the Trump administration but also Democrats who were told they need to fight harder.

Dingell says she’s been hearing from constituents continuously.

“I’m on the phone at 6 AM. I’m on the phone until midnight. People are really hurting and think services aren’t being provided. I listen to people who are scared to death that they are going to lose their job every day.”

Dingell says she also understands the frustration some are feeling towards party leadership. But she asks supporters to focus on telling others the real life stories on how Trump and the GOP’s actions are hurting people.

Related Content