Washtenaw Democrats host community town hall on federal employee and program cuts

The Washtenaw Legislative Delegation is hosting a town hall Thursday to hear constituent concerns about the ongoing federal budget and employee cuts.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, who has been investigating the effects of defunding federal programs and employees losing their jobs, is organizing a town hall to add public voices to her findings.

Among the numerous local politicians working with Dingell is 47th House District Representative Carrie Rheingans. She says as more federal workers become unemployed, it’s crucial to have events like this, so politicians can listen to their stories and find the best avenues for assistance.

“We want to make sure to provide space to really hear people’s stories and figure out if there’s ways we can plug people into other services, especially unemployment.”

Rheingans says she’s beginning to worry about how long the state budget can sustain the continuing reduction of federal funding. She says the Washtenaw Legislative Delegation will do what it can to bring the concerns of their constituents to the federal government.

