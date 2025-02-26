Rep. Debbie Dingell busier than ever in community due to ongoing federal cuts

U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell says she’s busier than ever, with many local federal employees voicing concerns over recent budget cuts.

The Trump administration’s federal funding and workforce reductions have impacted local institutions, including the Environmental Protection Agency’s lab and the Veterans Affairs Hospital.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says these cuts are an across-the-board hatchet that is being used to cut critical programs that help people.

“Can we eliminate waste? I’m sure it’s there. But let’s look at the right things and not cut programs that keep people safe and healthy every day.”

Dingell says she wants a bipartisan effort to maintain funding for dioxane plume cleanup, as well as medical research and care. She adds she won’t tolerate rollbacks in environmental or health care progress and will continue fighting for her constituents in Congress.

