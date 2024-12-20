U.S. Representatives of Michigan voice displeasure over possible government shutdown

Michigan Congressional Democrats say it’s unconscionable President-elect Donald Trump and others would move to shut down the federal government days before the holidays.

Michigan House Democrats held a Zoom press conference blasting Trump, Elon Musk and the others they say are responsible for killing the deal to keep the federal government open beyond Friday’s deadline.

6th District Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says it’s unacceptable that a bipartisan agreement would be shot down at the last minute.

“It’s not politicians who are going to feel the consequences of this. It’s the parents who might not be paid this month after doing all their Christmas shopping. And they’re going to be worried about paying their utility bills.”

Dingell says such moves may make it more difficult to get things done in the next Congress if agreements are made only to see them fall apart at the last minute due to outside influences.

