Rep. Dingell hoping for peaceful transition when GOP takes control of Congress and the White House

Ann Arbor Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says she expects to still be able to represent her constituents and work with Republicans once the GOP takes control of the U.S. Senate, House and the Presidency come January.

Dingell says she expects a peaceful transfer of government in Washington and after that she will continue to work on issues important to Washtenaw County and Michigan.

The Congresswoman says the country has faced turbulent times before and will get through whatever happens in the coming few years.

“I’ll work across the aisle with my colleagues on the issues the American people want to see us address, like lowering the cost of food, lowering the price of gasoline, lowering the cost of medicine.”

Dingell says we have a form of government many don’t have, and we must recognize the importance of democracy and the privilege we have to participate in the electoral process, even when results don’t align with what we are hoping.

