U.S. Senate

-
Live, updated results for Governor, House, Senate and Ballot Initiatives
-
Issues of the Environment: The environmental pros and cons of the Federal Inflation Reduction Act for Washtenaw County and the regionIt has been 41 years since the US Congress held its first hearings about “global warming” and 25 years since the Kyoto Protocol was approved It committed the nations of the world to address the climate crisis. For decades, the fossil fuel industry’s stranglehold on US politics kept action at bay. In mid-August, the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law committing $369 billion toward climate emission reduction efforts. WEMU's David Fair checked in with Mike Garfield from the Ann Arbor-based Ecology Center to get early analysis of the benefits and shortcomings of the measure and what it may provide to Washtenaw County and Southeast Michigan.
-
Some Michigan residents on Medicare could see changes in the cost of their prescription drugs in the coming years. Colin Jackson has more.
-
Fifty years ago, in June 1972, the first LGBTQ+ pride celebration was held in Detroit. It was a seminal moment now captured in illustrations by Isabel Clare Paul in a comic book: "Come Out! In Detroit." Join Deb Polich on this edition of "creative:impact" to meet Isabel and also learn the important role played by Ann Arbor activists at the start of the movement.
-
While there has been progress in the effort to remove the historic Peninsular Paper Dam from the Huron River in Ypsilanti, there are a group of folks continuing to argue against such action. The Friends of Peninsular Park contend the cost of removal is exorbitant, and, for less money, the dam could be returned to function and produce hydroelectric power. They also argue sediment contamination could spread downriver into Ford Lake that would adversely impact wildlife habitat. Tricia Mora is a board member of the group, and she provides the group's perspective in a conversation with WEMU's David Fair.
-
We are days away from the national and local celebration of Juneteenth. It commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas. 157 years later, racial issues and matter of inequity and inequality remain at the fore of our social discourse. WEMU's David Fair is joined by the founder of Survivors Speak, Trische' Duckworth, to talk about Juneteenth as a platform to advance the dialogue and look at Ypsilanti's annual Juneteenth celebration while also marking the one-year anniversary of the painting of Ypsilanti's Black Lives Matter Boulevard.
-
Laura Earle is a multimedia artist and uses her skill set to highlight social injustice in ways that create thoughtful paths to change. She is one of four artists featured in an exhibit at the 22 North Gallery in Ypsilanti through June 24th. It's called "Human/Nature." Laura joins WEMU's David Fair to discuss her artistic process in relation to her activism and what the exhibit aspirations are for inspiring individual and systemic changes within the sustainability movement.
-
Washtenaw United: Pride Month-Marking progress amid the battle to maintain and expand rights and protections for the LGBTQ communityJune is Pride Month, and the effort to advance equity and equality for the LGBTQ community has a long way to go. There are also areas of foundational progress to celebrate, even while some are under attack. On "Washtenaw United," WEMU's David Fair covers all of that with the deputy director of Movement Advancement Project, Naomi Goldberg. Naomi also serves as LGBTQ Liaison to the Mayor of Ann Arbor.
-
Issues of the Environment: Progress and next steps in Ypsilanti for removing defunct dam from the Huron RiverWe are moving closer to the day when the defunct Peninsular Paper Dam will be removed from the Huron River. The plan has been in the works for some time, while plans continue to preserve an historic Ypsilanti building and create a public gathering space. Huron River Watershed Council executive director, Rebecca Esselman, joined WEMU's David Fair to discuss progress and next steps on dam removal and the restoration of natural flow in that part of the river.
-
May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. In 2021, hate crimes against members of the AAPI community in the U.S. increased 339%. WEMU's David Fair sat down with local artist, graphic recorder, and BIPOC advocate, Yen Azzaro, to discuss her personal journey and how it informs the work she does to build equity and understanding.