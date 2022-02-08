U.S. Senate

It has been 41 years since the US Congress held its first hearings about “global warming” and 25 years since the Kyoto Protocol was approved It committed the nations of the world to address the climate crisis. For decades, the fossil fuel industry’s stranglehold on US politics kept action at bay. In mid-August, the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law committing $369 billion toward climate emission reduction efforts. WEMU's David Fair checked in with Mike Garfield from the Ann Arbor-based Ecology Center to get early analysis of the benefits and shortcomings of the measure and what it may provide to Washtenaw County and Southeast Michigan.

Listen • 15:00