Rep. Dingell hopes to see the Senate make changes to Trump's tax bill

Ann Arbor Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says she hopes major changes are made in the U.S. Senate to President Trump’s tax bill before it comes back to the House for a reconciliation vote.

The massive bill passed the House last week by only one vote after a marathon session.

Dingell calls the bill one of the most consequential to pass the House this century. She says it will take care away from millions of Americans to give a tax break to billionaires. She says it’s wrong, and the Republicans know it.

“We have to make sure that our children in this state can go to the doctor. Medicaid is the longest payer of long-term care in this country that nobody is going to be put out on the streets, those with disabilities.”

Dingell says Medicaid must be protected, and she’s happy to see that there are a number of Republicans in the Senate who are on record saying they can’t support the bill in its current form.

