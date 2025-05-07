© 2025 WEMU
MDHHS: 700,000 Michiganders could lose Medicaid under GOP plans

89.1 WEMU | By Rick Pluta
Published May 7, 2025 at 6:18 AM EDT
Pix4Free
/
pix4free.org

Big federal spending reductions could imperil Medicaid health benefits for 700,000 Michiganders. That’s according to a report being released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The department’s study was created at the direction of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who is trying to muster opposition to huge spending rollbacks that could affect health care services.

Whitmer calls the report “alarming.” It indicates Michigan could lose $1.1 billion a year under congressional GOP budget reduction targets. It says Michigan hospitals could lose billions of dollars and it could mean hundreds of millions less for nursing homes.

Republican leaders say Medicaid is off the table, but many budget experts say GOP spending targets can’t be met without touching healthcare.

Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is the managing editor for the Michigan Public Radio Network.
