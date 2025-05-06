Corrections employee sues department, former spokesman for harassment

A Michigan Department of Corrections employee is suing the department and its former longtime communications director on allegations of sexual harassment, professional retaliation and violations of her civil rights.

In the lawsuit filed this week in the Wayne County Circuit Court, Lisa Gass alleges she was pursued and coerced into having sex by Chris Gautz, claiming he coerced her into having sex at work and on work-related trips while he was her supervisor.

The lawsuit was first reported by The Detroit Free Press.

According to the complaint, Gass “felt that she would be fired or disciplined if she did not agree to have sex with Gautz,” who continued to pressure her for more than a year. He later self-reported to his superiors that the two were in a consensual relationship and, according to the complaint, accused Gass of harassing him after ending the relationship.

Gautz resigned from the corrections department in 2023.

Gass, who is still employed at the department, said she was denied a promotion and a pay raise. She said work became more closely scrutinized. Her job responsibilities were reduced, and she was denied networking opportunities and permission to attend conferences.

“As a direct and proximate result of Defendants' unlawful actions, Plaintiff has sustained and continues to sustain injuries and damages,” said the complaint, which seeks unspecified compensation.

Gautz could not be reached for comment.

The Department of Corrections posted a statement online that says Gautz resigned before he could face disciplinary action and denied any retaliation against Gass.

“MDOC maintains a zero-tolerance policy against sexual harassment at any level and is dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of its employees against sexual harassment,” it said.

