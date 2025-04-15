MI Sen. Jeff Irwin of Ann Arbor warns SAVE Act could disenfranchise local voters

Ann Arbor Democratic State Senator Jeff Irwin says he’s concerned about the future of voting in Washtenaw County with a certain piece of legislation currently in the United States Senate.

Recently moved to the U.S. Senate, the SAVE Act would require voters to show proof of U.S. citizenship to vote.

Senator Jeff Irwin says, if passed, it wouldn’t solve fraud issues or prevent non-citizens from voting but would instead disenfranchise local voters who don’t have documentation readily available or enough time to wait at the polls.

“So, the real problem with passing something like this is not so much the problem that it purports to solve. The real problem is that it would prevent thousands, maybe millions, from being able to vote.”

Irwin says since the 2020 election, Washtenaw County has struggled to find poll workers due to fears of intimidation. He says if the SAVE Act passes, it will become even harder to find local workers, as they may face intimidation and possible jail time for allowing those without citizenship documentation to vote.

