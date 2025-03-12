Rank MI Vote looks to Ann Arbor to support ranked choice voting

Rank MI Vote is eyeing Ann Arbor for support to help them in their effort to gather over 600,000 signatures statewide to put ranked choice voting on the ballot.

Ann Arbor passed legislation in 2021 laying the groundwork for ranked choice voting if it were ever codified into the state constitution.

The system allows voters to rank candidates by preference, with votes from the lowest-performing candidates redistributed in multiple rounds until one candidate secures a majority.

Rank MI Vote’s South Central Field Team Leader, Christian Potts says ranked choice voting is needed to address flaws in the current system.

“What’s broken is not the actors, it’s not candidates, it’s not the political parties; it’s actually the system. The system creates perverse incentives that drives the animosity that we see in our politics.”

Potts says once Rank MI Vote secures enough support, the organization will have 180 days, starting Memorial Day, to collect the signatures needed to place ranked choice voting on the 2026 ballot.

Rank MI Vote will be hosting a town hall tonight at the Ann Arbor District Library in downtown Ann Arbor.

