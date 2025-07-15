© 2025 WEMU
Michigan Rep. Carrie Rheingans goes to Washington to tout state-based universal health care

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 15, 2025 at 4:07 PM EDT
Ann Arbor State Representative Carrie Rheingans in Washington on July 15, 2025 for the reintroduction of the State-Based Universal Health Care Act.
Rep. Carrie Rheingans
/
YouTube
Ann Arbor State Representative Carrie Rheingans was in Washington today for the reintroduction of the State-Based Universal Health Care Act.

Rheingans and other state lawmakers from around the country joined Massachusetts U.S. Senator Ed Markey in front of the U.S. Capitol for the announcement. The legislation would provide states with federal funding and flexibility to implement their own universal health care systems.

Rheingans says the changes coming from the Trump Administration will create chaos that needs to be addressed.

“Our job as leaders is to be ready with a new way forward when the health care system collapses, and I believe that way is through a universal health care system with a single public payer, be it at the state level or the federal level.”

Rheingans recently introduced the “MiCare” Act. It would provide universal coverage for all Michiganders through public funding and reducing administrative costs.

