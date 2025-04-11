Local lawmakers seek Prescription Drug Affordability Board in Michigan

14th District State Senator Susan Shink says Michigan needs to join the growing number of states that have established a Prescription Drug Affordability Board, or PDAB. The Northfield Township Democrat held a Town Hall meeting in Ann Arbor Thursday to talk about legislation.

The Board would analyze and recommend ways to lower prescription costs in Michigan including setting the maximum amount consumers can be charged for specific drugs. A similar bill passed the Senate last session but never made it out of the House. Shink says it’s not about cutting into pharmaceuticals profits but ending unreasonable costs.



“It’s a price that’s gouging, which is taking more money than is fair or reasonable from somebody who really has no choice but to pay it because they need whatever it is for sale. In this case a life saving drug.”



Under the bill, the board would consist of five members appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate. They could not be associated or have a personal interest with a drug manufacturer.



