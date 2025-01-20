Rep. Dingell ready to work with Trump once he begins his second term

Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States at noon today. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says she’s ready to work with his administration and the GOP majority.

The 6th District Democrat says she has been the minority before, so she knows what it takes to get things done when you can’t just rely on votes from your own party.

Dingell says she is always willing to work across the aisle and with the President on issues that affect her district.

“But I’m also going to fight anything that is going to hurt the people of my district. I know they want to cut billionaires' taxes, but I’m not going to let them cut Social Security or Medicare. I’m going to fight to lower the cost of prescription drugs. And I’m hoping Republicans are going to want to join me in those fights.”

Dingell says she will continue to fight for the US auto industry. She believes representative government translates to a seat at the table for everyone.

Dingell has reintroduced a bill to get hearing aids covered through Medicare.

