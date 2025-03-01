Rep. Debbie Dingell gives her State of the District address

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says there are a lot of challenges facing the 6th U.S. House district and asks everyone to keep fighting to protect their rights and needs. Dingell was at the Gerald R. Ford Library on Friday to give her annual State of the District address.

Dingell spoke about the long friendship she and her late husband John had with Jerry and Betty Ford. But she says the first weeks of the Trump administration has many people on edge, worried about the future because no one knows what’s going to happen next.

“Nothing’s normal. Nothing’s the same. And what I wrote yesterday changed within an hour because if you happen to be in an hour-long meeting, you don’t know what happened next.”

Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU Attendees of Rep. Debbie Dingell's State of the District address on February 28, 2025.

Dingell says she needs her constituents to let people know about the problems being created by the actions of Elon Musk and Donald Trump. She says to explain how actions like freezing funding for medical research and social programs are affecting families and friends.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

