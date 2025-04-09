EMU hosts presidential search committee open and listening sessions

Eastern Michigan University is hosting a series of listening sessions to gather thoughts from the local community about the search for a new university president.

The Board of Regents at Eastern Michigan University is seeking a replacement for President Dr. James Smith, who will step down in 2026. The Presidential Search Advisory Committee is engaging with students, faculty, and staff, both in-person and virtually, to gather input on the qualities desired in a new president.

EMU’s Vice President of Communications, Walter Kraft, says the committee aims to capture the needs of EMU’s diverse community.

“It’s important to reach out not just to broad sections of the community but to specific areas that might have distinct feelings about what the qualities of a president of the university should be.”

Kraft says after Wednesday and Thursday’s listening sessions conclude, the committee will be able to compile an accurate job posting featuring the most suitable qualifications that a prospective president needs to meet for the people at EMU.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org