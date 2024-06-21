© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dr. James Smith stepping down as EMU president in 2026

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 21, 2024 at 7:38 AM EDT
EMU Board of Regents Chair Chad Newton (left) and EMU President Dr. James Smith speak at the June 20, 2024 EMU Board of Regents, where Smith announces his plans to step down after his contract expires.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
EMU Board of Regents Chair Chad Newton (left) and EMU President Dr. James Smith speak at the June 20, 2024 EMU Board of Regents, where Smith announces his plans to step down after his contract expires.

Eastern Michigan University President Dr. James Smith says he will step down after his contract expires in two years. He is currently the longest tenured president of all public universities in the state.

Dr. Smith made the announcement at the end of Thursday’s EMU Board of Regents meeting saying he wanted to give the university plenty of time to find and install a new president.

Smith says he had always intended a ten-year run and then step aside. He says he’s very proud of his legacy.

“There’s some real points of pride that are the physical parts of campus, but I think the launching of the engineering program that’s turned into the GameAbove College of Engineering is really hard to not have at the top of the list.”

Board Chair Chad Newton praised Smith after he made his announcement, saying his leadership has guided EMU through many challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newton says he will consult with groups, including faculty, staff, students and alumni, to determine how the search for a new president will commence.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityEMU Board of RegentsDr. James Smithchad newton
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content