Eastern Michigan University creates transfer partnership with Henry Ford Community College

The Learn4ward program outlines a path that will guarantee admission to Eastern Michigan University and will honor all the credits earned at Henry Ford community college.

Russ Kavalhuna is the president of HFC and was the chair of the higher education workgroup for the Growing Michigan Together Council. Kavalhuna says making college more accessible to students is key to growing Michigan’s population.

“Students who start at community colleges and then successfully transfer to universities, they stay in Michigan, and they help their communities. They live in safer, more prosperous communities. We frankly think we can build this across the state with every community college and every one of our universities.”

Henry Ford Community College also has transfer agreements with the University of Michigan-Dearborn, Wayne State, and Davenport University's online programs.

Eastern Michigan University president, Dr. James Smith says guaranteeing admission, creates a clearer path for non-traditional students.

“We try to lower the anxiety, we try to make the pathway easier, we try to lower the financial burdens. And then we try to lay bread crumbs out along the way to say: If you do this next, then that comes after. And is does sound more simplistic to a student when you explain it that way,”

Students at Henry Ford Community College with a 2.0 GPA or above, at least 60 credit hours in a specified academic program, and have earned an associate degree within three years of enrolling are guaranteed admission to EMU.

Students must apply to EMU within one academic year after earning an associate degree at Henry Ford Community College.

