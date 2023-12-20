EMU to receive funding for building renovation from supplemental spending bill

Eastern Michigan University’s Roosevelt Hall is among the projects that will receive funding from the supplemental spending bill Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed this week.

The $42 million renovation is part of EMU’s larger plan to expand its GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology. The state will provide $30 million for the project, which is meant to accommodate the expected growth of the college, as it prepares students for a variety of careers, such as cybersecurity, construction management, and aviation.

The project will include relocating the college to Roosevelt Hall and updating the building's advising centers, faculty offices, and providing a collaborative space for students to work.

