EMU's cybersecurity program receives $1.6 million gift

A cybersecurity program at Eastern Michigan University with a nearly 100% job placement rate has received a major grant to grow the program even further.

A philanthropic group called GameAbove at Eastern Michigan University says it is throwing its financial support behind the cybersecurity program because it is proving to show successes that can be expanded.

Kahlid Walton is with GameAbove. He says that, with their group’s $1.6 million gift to EMU’s cybersecurity major, the college will be able to expand its research into cybersecurity in embedded systems and vehicle cybersecurity.

"Vehicles can be hacked today, and, quite frankly, they want to own that space around vehicle cybersecurity."

The university says the cybersecurity major at GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology is already placing most of its graduates with jobs at Google, Amazon, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the NSA.

The gift will be spent on educational resources to advance and strengthen the program.

