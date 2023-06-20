EMU's Jones-Goddard residence halls set for demolition

Two of Eastern Michigan University’s old dormitories will soon be coming down.

EMU has put up fences around the old Jones-Goddard buildings on its campus and is taking the first steps towards demolishing them. The facilities were constructed in 1955 but have not been used for student housing since 2005.

EMU spokesperson Melissa Thrasher says the site will be turned into a new campus green space.

“A lot of people are dealing with mental health issues right now, and so, studies have shown that green spaces help a person’s mental health and well-being.”

Thrasher says the buildings were not energy efficient, so getting rid of them will also help reduce EMU’s energy costs.

