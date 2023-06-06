EMU's College of Health and Human Services under new leadership

Eastern Michigan University’s College of Health and Human Services has a new dean.

Dr. Jennifer Kellman Fritz has been chosen to lead the college. Fritz is a professor in EMU’s School of Social Work and has served in various academic and administrative roles at Eastern for more than 20 years.

She says she’s looking forward to working with everyone.

“I’m super excited to work with all the different schools in our college to create a collaboration in our community that I think we haven’t had for a while.”

Fritz’s appointment was effective June 1, although it still needs to receive final approval from EMU’s Board of Regents.

