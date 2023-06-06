© 2023 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

EMU's College of Health and Human Services under new leadership

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published June 6, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT
Dr. Jennifer Kellman Fritz
Eastern Michigan University
/
emich.edu
Dr. Jennifer Kellman Fritz

Eastern Michigan University’s College of Health and Human Services has a new dean.

Dr. Jennifer Kellman Fritz has been chosen to lead the college. Fritz is a professor in EMU’s School of Social Work and has served in various academic and administrative roles at Eastern for more than 20 years.

She says she’s looking forward to working with everyone.

“I’m super excited to work with all the different schools in our college to create a collaboration in our community that I think we haven’t had for a while.”

Fritz’s appointment was effective June 1, although it still needs to receive final approval from EMU’s Board of Regents.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityDr. Jennifer Kellman Fritzsocial workEMU Board of Regents
Taylor Pinson
Taylor Pinson is a WEMU news reporter and engineer during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Taylor Pinson
Related Content
  • EMU lawn at Pine Knob.
    WEMU News
    EMU buys naming rights to Pine Knob's famous lawn
    Josh Hakala
    With enrollments at Michigan public universities declining in recent years, schools are making more of an effort to attract students. Eastern Michigan University recently announced a plan to advertise at a major concert venue. WEMU’s Josh Hakala reports.
  • EMU vice president of communications Walter Kraft
    WEMU News
    EMU moving forward with plan to outsource management of campus utilities
    David Fair
    Eastern Michigan University will soon sign a $115 million, 50-year contract to privatize management of its utilities. Houston, Texas-based CenTrio Energy will then be in charge of electric and water utilities and heating and cooling systems. The decision to move forward comes despite some concerns and objections raised by members of the EMU community. EMU vice president of communications, Walter Kraft, joined WEMU's David Fair to discuss the deal in further detail.
  • A writing workshop facilitated by Ann Blakeslee.
    WEMU News
    #OTGYpsi: Ypsilanti offers writing workshops as a path to mental wellness
    Cathy Shafran
    Washtenaw County's Health and Mental Health departments are tackling growing mental health issues utilizing various approaches. One approach that is seeing particular success is mental wellness writing. WEMU's Cathy Shafran and Concentrate Media's Rylee Barnsdale discuss the success of the YpsiWrites program for those struggling with mental health issues with the program's founder, Ann Blakeslee.