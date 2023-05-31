EMU buys naming rights to Pine Knob's famous lawn

With enrollments at Michigan public universities declining in recent years, schools are making more of an effort to attract students. Eastern Michigan University recently announced a plan to advertise at a major concert venue.

When concertgoers go to Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston this summer, they may be sitting on the “Eastern Michigan University Lawn at Pine Knob”. This is after EMU entered into a multi-year advertising partnership with the outdoor venue.

Eastern saw a 9% decrease in enrollment this past fall from the previous year.

EMU spokesperson Walter Kraft says with thousands of music fans going to Pine Knob every year, it gives the university a chance to tell their story to their target audience.

“I think anybody from the Metro Detroit area and beyond is aware of the Pine Knob lawn and the hill at Pine Knob, and so we were excited to be able to partner with Pine Knob.”

As part of the agreement, Eastern will not only have signage at Pine Knob, but advertisements on multiple digital boards at the venue.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org