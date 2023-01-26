Ann Arbor Folk Fest returns this weekend with new format

The Ann Arbor Folk Festival makes its return this weekend. After a virtual event in 2021, and a cancellation last year, the city’s premier live music event is back with a new format.

The Folk Festival began in 1976 and has been the primary fundraiser for The Ark. That’s the long-time downtown concert venue. Which is why some might be surprised to learn that this year is the first time part of the Folk Fest will be hosted at The Ark. That will happen on Friday with a special “Banjofest”, followed by Saturday night’s main show at Hill Auditorium. Saturday night’s show will feature Ani DiFranco and Patty Griffin and others. Barb Chaffer Authier is the marketing director for The Ark. ..she says the festival is thrilled to be back after a rough couple of years.

“The touring industry is not back 100 percent and so we feel very fortunate that the Ann Arbor and Southeast Michigan community of music lovers have been so supportive and willing to be there for us throughout all of this.”

Friday night’s show at the Ark is sold out, but tickets are still available for Saturday night’s show.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

