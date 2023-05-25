College enrollment numbers in Michigan drop

Enrollment at Michigan’s colleges is declining faster than the national average.

According to the latest data, enrollment in Michigan’s public universities as a whole dropped by around 2.2% from the previous year. Nationally, college enrollment declined by around 1%.

At Eastern Michigan University, enrollment has remained relatively stable, but its Vice President of Communication, Walter Kraft, says they are optimistic about the future.

“We’re actively recruiting new students, and we see a lot of positivity out there in terms of students hearing our messages and learning more about the university.”

Kraft says one of the major reasons for the drop in college enrollment is high school graduating classes have been getting smaller in recent years, and there are simply fewer college-aged people in Michigan.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org