EMU applies for state funding to modernize "iconic" Roosevelt Hall

One of Eastern Michigan University’s prized buildings would get a $42 million dollar makeover, if funding is approved by the state.

EMU has submitted Roosevelt Hall as its top priority to receive state capital outlay funding. That means, if chosen, the state would cover 75% of the cost of renovating and expanding the building. This leaves the University to cover the remaining $12.5 million.

Roosevelt Hall houses the College of Engineering and Technology, among other programs.

EMU president Dr. James Smith wants to take the iconic building and modernize it.

“It’s a 1925 building, but we’re going to make cybersecurity in there. We’re going to have a high-tech corridor in there. And we’re hoping with new ratings from the state, we’ll be able to pull it off.”

The Board of Regents on Thursday also announced a nearly $50 million financial aid budget for the 2023-2024 academic year. That $3.4-million-dollars less than in the previous fiscal year budget.

