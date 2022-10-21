© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
See Our 45th Anniversary Video
WEMU News

EMU applies for state funding to modernize "iconic" Roosevelt Hall

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published October 21, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT
20221020_183431.jpg
1 of 3  — 20221020_183431.jpg
Roosevelt Hall on the EMU campus.
Josh Hakala
20221020_183455.jpg
2 of 3  — 20221020_183455.jpg
Roosevelt Hall on the EMU campus.
Josh Hakala
EMU board of regents 102022.JPG
3 of 3  — EMU board of regents 102022.JPG
(From L to R) EMU Regent Michelle Crumm, EMU Regent Eunice Jefferies, and EMU President Dr. James Smith at the EMU Board of Regents meeting, October 20, 2022.
Josh Hakala

One of Eastern Michigan University’s prized buildings would get a $42 million dollar makeover, if funding is approved by the state.

EMU has submitted Roosevelt Hall as its top priority to receive state capital outlay funding. That means, if chosen, the state would cover 75% of the cost of renovating and expanding the building. This leaves the University to cover the remaining $12.5 million.

Roosevelt Hall houses the College of Engineering and Technology, among other programs.

EMU president Dr. James Smith wants to take the iconic building and modernize it.

“It’s a 1925 building, but we’re going to make cybersecurity in there. We’re going to have a high-tech corridor in there. And we’re hoping with new ratings from the state, we’ll be able to pull it off.”

The Board of Regents on Thursday also announced a nearly $50 million financial aid budget for the 2023-2024 academic year. That $3.4-million-dollars less than in the previous fiscal year budget.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityEMU Board of RegentsJames Smithcollege of engineering and technologyState of Michiganfinancial aidfunding
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content