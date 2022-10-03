© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

EMU Board of Regents vote to finalize faculty labor contract

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published October 3, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT
EMU Marshall Building

The final stamp of approval was applied on the new labor contract between Eastern Michigan University and its faculty.

In about 10 minutes, the EMU Board of Regents concluded a process that took several months to reach the finish line.

In a special meeting this afternoon, the board voted unanimously to approve the new contract between the EMU chapter of the American Association of University Professors and the school administration.

The four-year deal includes a 4% base pay increase in the first year. Year two and three will feature a 3.25% increase. The fourth year will feature a salary reopener.

EMU president Dr. James Smith says the uncertainty with inflation made the negotiations challenging.

“You know, inflation is the one we’d love to know. Is inflation going to settle down? Is it going to become greater? And you have to just say, ‘These are the best thoughts we have at this point in time,’ and that’s exactly what we did.”

President Smith acknowledged health care benefits as a major sticking point. In the end, the AAUP will receive the same benefits the administration and other university unions get.

Josh Hakala
