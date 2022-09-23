EMU faculty labor contract to be ratified tonight

The union for tenured and tenure-track faculty at Eastern Michigan University will be counting votes tonight to ratify a new labor contract.

The EMU chapter of the American Association of University Professors negotiated a four-year deal with the administration. This includes a 4% base pay increase in the first year. Year two and three will feature a 3.25% increase.

There will be a salary re-opener in year four, allowing for negotiations to begin for the next contract.

Health insurance benefits were a major sticking point in the negotiations.

In the end, the AAUP will receive the same benefits the administration and other university unions get.

Matt Kirkpatrick was the union’s lead negotiator.

“Despite all the contention, I think at the end of the day, it’s clear to me that we just want a better university, right? And of course, how you get there, there are some differences along the way, but I was amazed at the support of my colleagues.”

The deadline for voting is 8 p.m. tonight, and once the votes are counted, the contract is expected to be ratified.

