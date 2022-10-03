EMU students should be careful when applying for student loan assistance

Eastern Michigan University officials are warning current and former students who are hoping to receive assistance under President Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan to be cautious and patient.

The application process is expected to start later this month and could provide assistance to as many as 1.3 million Michigan residents with student loan debt.

The director of EMU’s Office of Financial Aid, Donna Holubik, says that help, unfortunately, means there will also likely be an uptick in debt relief scams as well.

“When you are looking at information, make sure you are working with either the Department of Education or your student loan servicer, because you don’t want to get taken advantage of.”

Holubik says their department will also be updating EMU’s financial aid website with new information about the debt relief program as it becomes available.

