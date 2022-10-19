Emoni Bates finalizes plea deal, EMU basketball star gets probation

Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates formalized his plea agreement with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

Bates pled guilty to attempted illegal transportation of a weapon, in exchange for the dropping of two felony gun charges. This is a misdemeanor, which can be cleared from his record as long as he completes a diversion program for youthful offenders.

Bates’ attorney, Steve Haney, says the Ypsilanti native will be on probation for a maximum of two years.

“Which will require him to make better choices, and I’m confident he will. And at the end of that probationary period, everything will be dismissed.”

Last month, a firearm was found in a car driven by Bates during a traffic stop in Superior Township. The former national high school player of the year claimed the car and the gun were not his.

Bates’ suspension from EMU was lifted last week and he has been attending classes and practicing with the team. Bates is expected to make his EMU debut on November 7th when the Eagles host Wayne State.

