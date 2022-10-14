© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

Emoni Bates suspension lifted as EMU basketball star reaches plea deal on gun charges

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published October 14, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT
Eastern Michigan University Athletics
George Gervin GameAbove Center

The legal team representing Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates has reached a plea agreement with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

In exchange for the dropping of two felony gun charges, Bates will plead guilty to attempted illegal transportation of a weapon. This is a misdemeanor which can be cleared from his record as long as he completes a diversion program for youthful offenders.

Last month, a firearm was found in a car driven by Bates during a traffic stop in Superior Township. The former national high school player of the year claimed the car and the gun were not his.

Bates’ attorney, Steve Haney, says he’s aware of the optics of this case.

“I don’t think it was done because of his celebrity. I think it was done because it was the fair and right thing to do based on the facts.”

Bates’ suspension at EMU is now lifted, and he is free to attend classes and practice with the team.

The plea agreement is expected to be finalized in court on Wednesday.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
