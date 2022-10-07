EMU hoops star Emoni Bates pleads not guilty to gun charges, could reach plea deal

Suspended Eastern Michigan University basketball player Emoni Bates had a probable cause hearing in a Washtenaw County courtroom Thursday. Bates is facing two felony gun charges.

Through his attorney, Bates waived his rights to a preliminary examination over Zoom. The former national high school basketball player of the year pled not guilty to possessing a concealed weapon and for altering the identity of a firearm.

Larry Lage, a sportswriter with the Associated Press, said a pre-trail hearing is scheduled, but he says …

“I don’t think that pre-trial will happen. I expect the attorney and the county prosecutor to reach a plea agreement well before that November 16th date that was set today.”

A firearm was found in a car driven by Bates during a traffic stop last month in Superior Township. He remains suspended from the EMU basketball team until his legal issues are resolved.

