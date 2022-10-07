© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
See Our 45th Anniversary Video
WEMU News

EMU hoops star Emoni Bates pleads not guilty to gun charges, could reach plea deal

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published October 7, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT
emoni-bates-100622-court-date.PNG
Hon. J. Cedric Simpson Live Feed
/
YouTube
Still from Emoni Bates's court hearing

Suspended Eastern Michigan University basketball player Emoni Bates had a probable cause hearing in a Washtenaw County courtroom Thursday. Bates is facing two felony gun charges.

Through his attorney, Bates waived his rights to a preliminary examination over Zoom. The former national high school basketball player of the year pled not guilty to possessing a concealed weapon and for altering the identity of a firearm.

Larry Lage, a sportswriter with the Associated Press, said a pre-trail hearing is scheduled, but he says …

“I don’t think that pre-trial will happen. I expect the attorney and the county prosecutor to reach a plea agreement well before that November 16th date that was set today.”

A firearm was found in a car driven by Bates during a traffic stop last month in Superior Township. He remains suspended from the EMU basketball team until his legal issues are resolved.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityEmoni Batesemu men's basketballemu athleticsWashtenaw County Circuit CourtWashtenaw CountySuperior Townshipassociated presscriminal chargesGuns
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content