WEMU News

Emoni Bates, one of the nation's top young basketball players, comes home to play for EMU

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published August 24, 2022 at 5:10 AM EDT
Emoni Bates, shown here in 2019, led Lincoln High School to a state championship as a freshman and was the first sophomore to ever win the Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Emoni Bates, once one of the most prized high school basketball recruits in the country, is making national headlines by returning home to play for Eastern Michigan University.

Since they started tracking high school basketball recruiting, there has never been a player of Bates’ caliber to sign with EMU, or any Mid-American Conference school.

Bates led Lincoln High School to a state championship as a freshman, and then became the first sophomore to ever win the Gatorade National Player of the Year award. That put him on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

After spending his first college season at the University of Memphis, he is coming home to Ypsilanti.

Scott Wetherbee is EMU’s athletic director.

“It was really about coming home, coming back to where he played a lot of his high school games, having the opportunity to be around family and friends here, what he was comfortable with.”

Bates, who is 18 years old, is not eligible for the NBA draft until next year.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
