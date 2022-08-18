Contract talks between EMU administration, faculty break down with deadline approaching

Negotiations between the union representing tenure and tenure-track faculty at Eastern Michigan University and the school administration have broken down.

Leadership of the EMU American Association of University Professors sent an email to its members on Wednesday. It said the two sides reached an impasse on talks involving compensation and health care benefits, adding that they believe it’s “highly unlikely” that a deal will get done before the current agreement expires on August 31st.

Matt Kirkpatrick is the president of the EMU-AAUP.

“The administration today responded to our last counterproposal on salary and benefits with a request to take negotiations to mediation.”

EMU administration listed multiple reasons for their mediation request. Among them, the union's demand for a nine percent salary increase, the maintaining of free parking on campus, and the limiting of students' role in faculty evaluations.

