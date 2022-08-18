© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to find information about the shuttles to the Detroit Jazz Festival
WEMU News

Contract talks between EMU administration, faculty break down with deadline approaching

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published August 18, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT
DSC_0024.JPG
Josh Hakala
/
89.1 WEMU
"EMU-AAUP Faculty for a Fair Contract" sign

Negotiations between the union representing tenure and tenure-track faculty at Eastern Michigan University and the school administration have broken down.

Leadership of the EMU American Association of University Professors sent an email to its members on Wednesday. It said the two sides reached an impasse on talks involving compensation and health care benefits, adding that they believe it’s “highly unlikely” that a deal will get done before the current agreement expires on August 31st.

Matt Kirkpatrick is the president of the EMU-AAUP.

“The administration today responded to our last counterproposal on salary and benefits with a request to take negotiations to mediation.”

EMU administration listed multiple reasons for their mediation request. Among them, the union's demand for a nine percent salary increase, the maintaining of free parking on campus, and the limiting of students' role in faculty evaluations.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags

WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityEMU-AAUPAmerican Association of University Professorslabor contractsSalarieshealth careparkingMatt Kirkpatrick
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content