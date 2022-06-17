EMU's Board of Regents OK's raise in tuition and funding for better student housing

The in-person meeting was free of “you’re on mute” moments and saw the board approve a tuition increase of 3.9%, an increase which is on par for the school over the last decade.

EMU President James Smith says he would have liked a lower tuition hike, but there were too many unknowns with the state budget yet to be released.

“We have to be cautious because if we went too low and a budget came out that really wasn’t substantial enough, we wouldn’t be able to do the things that we have planned for this upcoming year.”

Students can help pay for that extra tuition with more financial aid. The $55.6 million allocated for next year is the largest amount in EMU history. The board also announced a $200 million investment in student housing improvements.

