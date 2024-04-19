Eastern Michigan University adds an academic program focusing on financial planning

The EMU Board of Regents have approved a new academic program. The new major, within the Bachelors in Business Administration, keys in on finance planning and wealth management.

Rhonda Longworth is the provost for academic and student affairs at EMU. Longworth says the program was launched in response to student interest and need.

“A lot of the growth in wealth and new individuals coming into wealth is among women, among first-generation wealth holders, and I think that, really, it’s a population that EMU has uniquely served for a long period of time.”

Longworth says financial planning is a fast-growing profession, but the program will be interdisciplinary, allowing students to use the skills personally and professionally.

The major will be available to a small cohort, Fall of 2024.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU todayto keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

