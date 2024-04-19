© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eastern Michigan University adds an academic program focusing on financial planning

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Bowie
Published April 19, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Halle Library on the Eastern Michigan University campus.
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
wikipedia.org
Halle Library on the Eastern Michigan University campus.

The EMU Board of Regents have approved a new academic program. The new major, within the Bachelors in Business Administration, keys in on finance planning and wealth management.

Rhonda Longworth is the provost for academic and student affairs at EMU. Longworth says the program was launched in response to student interest and need.

“A lot of the growth in wealth and new individuals coming into wealth is among women, among first-generation wealth holders, and I think that, really, it’s a population that EMU has uniquely served for a long period of time.”

Longworth says financial planning is a fast-growing profession, but the program will be interdisciplinary, allowing students to use the skills personally and professionally.

The major will be available to a small cohort, Fall of 2024.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU todayto keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityEMU Board of Regentsfinancial navigationfirst generation college studentsHigher Education
Taylor Bowie
Taylor Bowie joined WEMU as a reporter in October 2023.
See stories by Taylor Bowie
Related Content