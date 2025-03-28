© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

EMU has no plans to close its Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 28, 2025 at 5:10 PM EDT
EMU Student Center
Josh Hakala
/
89.1 WEMU
EMU Student Center

While sadness and anger are being expressed down the road in Ann Arbor, Eastern Michigan University says its Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion will continue.

A statement from EMU officials says the university continues to review its policies and programs in response to recent federal guidance, but it does not anticipate significant changes that would impact the campus experience for students, staff and faculty.

It says EMU will continue to welcome, support, and prepare students from a wide range of backgrounds and experiences. It adds that Eastern will continue to guide its students for exciting careers in business, teaching, health care, cybersecurity and countless other professions, in full compliance with the law.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Eastern Michigan Universitycampus diversityDiversityequityinclusion
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content