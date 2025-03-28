EMU has no plans to close its Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 

While sadness and anger are being expressed down the road in Ann Arbor, Eastern Michigan University says its Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion will continue.

A statement from EMU officials says the university continues to review its policies and programs in response to recent federal guidance, but it does not anticipate significant changes that would impact the campus experience for students, staff and faculty.

It says EMU will continue to welcome, support, and prepare students from a wide range of backgrounds and experiences. It adds that Eastern will continue to guide its students for exciting careers in business, teaching, health care, cybersecurity and countless other professions, in full compliance with the law.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

