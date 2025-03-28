U-M drops DEI programs

The University of Michigan is closing its Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and its Office for Health Equity and Inclusion, effective immediately.

The changes were outlined in a message university leaders sent out on Thursday. It states, in the months ahead, U-M will shift resources to increase investments in student-facing programs, including financial aid, mental health resources and pre-professional counseling.

The message signed by President Santa Ono and several executive vice presidents says the decisions have not been made lightly and recognizes it will be challenging for many in the Michigan community.

Other changes include discontinuing the DEI 2.0 Strategic Plan. The message also recognized the progress made since the launch of the plan, including a 46% increase in first-generation undergraduate students.

