EMU Women's & Gender Studies program celebrates 50th anniversary

Eastern Michigan University had a celebration Friday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its Women's and Gender Studies program.

The walls of the McKenny Ballroom were covered with a detailed history of the program from its beginnings in 1975 until today.

Michigan 11th District Congresswoman Democrat Haley Stevens was the keynote speaker at the event. She says it was great to hear from the students and instructors.

“And just having the conversation about what it means to be in this program of study and also tying it to the work that I do as a U.S. Congresswoman: standing out for diversity, equity and inclusion, championing bills like the Building Blocks of STEM Act, which is building on the promise of equity and inclusion for all.”

EMU has the state's only standalone Master of Arts in Women's and Gender Studies.

