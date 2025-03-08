© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

EMU Women's & Gender Studies program celebrates 50th anniversary

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 8, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST
Display for the 50th anniversary of EMU's Women's and Gender Studies program.
1 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_20250307_165431022.jpg
Display for the 50th anniversary of EMU's Women's and Gender Studies program.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A timeline exhibit for the 50th Anniversary of EMU's Women's and Gender Studies program.
2 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_20250307_173123075.jpg
A timeline exhibit for the 50th Anniversary of EMU's Women's and Gender Studies program.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
People gather at the EMU Women's and Gender Studies program's 50th anniversary celebration.
3 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_20250307_175352563_HDR.jpg
People gather at the EMU Women's and Gender Studies program's 50th anniversary celebration.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Congresswoman Haley Stevens (left) and Mary-Elizabeth Murphy, EMU Professor of History and Department member in Women's & Gender Studies, speak at the program's 50th anniversary celebration.
4 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_20250307_175235523_HDR.jpg
Congresswoman Haley Stevens (left) and Mary-Elizabeth Murphy, EMU Professor of History and Department member in Women's & Gender Studies, speak at the program's 50th anniversary celebration.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Former head of the Women's & Gender Studies Department, Linda Pritchard (left) and founder of the EMU Women's Studies Program, Daryl Hafter speak at the program's 50th anniversary celebration.
5 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_20250307_184431164_HDR.jpg
Former head of the Women's & Gender Studies Department, Linda Pritchard (left) and founder of the EMU Women's Studies Program, Daryl Hafter speak at the program's 50th anniversary celebration.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Eastern Michigan University had a celebration Friday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its Women's and Gender Studies program.

The walls of the McKenny Ballroom were covered with a detailed history of the program from its beginnings in 1975 until today.

Michigan 11th District Congresswoman Democrat Haley Stevens was the keynote speaker at the event. She says it was great to hear from the students and instructors.

“And just having the conversation about what it means to be in this program of study and also tying it to the work that I do as a U.S. Congresswoman: standing out for diversity, equity and inclusion, championing bills like the Building Blocks of STEM Act, which is building on the promise of equity and inclusion for all.”

EMU has the state's only standalone Master of Arts in Women's and Gender Studies.

