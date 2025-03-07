The women's hockey team at EMU heads to nationals in debut year

The women's hockey team at Eastern Michigan University is going to nationals. In its debut year, the Eagles posted a nearly flawless record of 18-0-1.

Earlier this year, group of EMU students formed the university’s first women’s hockey club under Division 2 of the American Collegiate Hockey Association.

Brett Carlisle is the Coordinator of Sport Programs and Special Events at EMU. He attributes the team’s resounding debut success to their coach, Taylor Costella, and her ability to foster a culture of camaraderie

“You see these people like you see your family. That’s something you want to build a good culture around, so that way you can go to practice together and that way you guys bond and do all things you can do together to win games.”

The team will start nationals in the number two seed against Central Michigan University on March 21st.

Brett Carlisle / Eastern Michigan University's Recreation/Intramural Sports Department Eastern Michigan University Women's Hockey Team

