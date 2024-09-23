A legacy on air: The dedication of the John C. Fountain Broadcast Booth at Rynearson Stadium

A Legacy on Air: Dedication of the John C. Fountain Broadcast Booth

The dedication occurred Saturday, Sept. 21, before the EMU football game

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – At Eastern Michigan University, few names have been spoken with as much reverence and admiration as that of John C. Fountain. For nearly five decades, his voice echoed through radios across southeast Michigan, telling the stories of countless triumphs, heartaches, and memorable moments in the annals of EMU sports. On Saturday, Sept. 21, EMU dedicated the broadcast booth inside Rynearson Stadium to this legend—fittingly naming it the John C. Fountain Broadcast Booth.

The tribute, honoring a man who was the "Voice of EMU Athletics" for 44 years, could not have been more appropriate. From 1963 until 2001, Fountain's distinct cadence and style guided fans through the highs and lows of EMU football from that very booth. While he never donned a uniform or stepped foot on the field, his role in Eastern Michigan's athletic legacy is as significant as any player or coach. Through his words, he made listeners feel like they were a part of the action, whether they were in the stands or miles away.

A Towering Legacy

Fountain's journey with EMU began in 1963 when he called his first football game for the then-Hurons. His association with the school quickly became more profound, becoming a lifelong commitment. For 38 years, he was the voice fans relied on to paint the scene of EMU football. After stepping back from football broadcasts in 2001, he continued to call men's and women's basketball games until the 2006-07 season.

Known for his unwavering dedication, professionalism, and rich knowledge of the game, Fountain's voice wasn't just a voice; it was the sound of home games, rivalries, and historic moments in EMU sports. His broadcasting prowess extended far beyond football; he called four NCAA Men's Basketball Tournaments, including memorable seasons in 1988, 1991, 1996, and 1998, two college football bowl games, two NCAA College World Series in 1975 and 1976, and even a 2004 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. His versatility and enduring passion for sports made him a beloved figure in the community. He was a man whose love for the game was palpable on every broadcast.

The Man Behind the Microphone

Beyond his exceptional career behind the microphone, Fountain was a man of many talents and titles. Hired in 1966 as EMU's Director of Sports Information, his steady rise through the ranks was a testament to his professionalism and devotion to the university. By 1983, he had been appointed Vice President for University Relations, underscoring his wide-reaching influence on campus.

"Although John Fountain did not spend many years in the Sports Information/Media Relations field, he was one of the most influential members in that area in the entire country," said Jim Streeter, EMU's SID from 1975-2012. "Whenever he and I represented Eastern Michigan University at our annual national conventions, John was immediately sought after by the members for his thoughts on what innovations he had planned for EMU. His work as an SID and radio broadcaster for many years made him a legendary figure in intercollegiate athletics."

Fountain was not just a steward of EMU's athletic history; he played a pivotal role in safeguarding its future. Perhaps one of his greatest achievements came in 1984 when he spearheaded the "Eastern Energy" program, a critical initiative that ultimately saved EMU from expulsion from the Mid-American Conference. His ability to mobilize the community and instill pride in EMU athletics made him a trusted leader and guardian of the university's athletic heritage.

A Life of Service and Giving

Born in Port Huron, Mich., in 1932, Fountain's journey into the world of sports broadcasting began long before his days at EMU. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Fountain served in Libya, where he discovered an opportunity to keep his fellow servicemen connected to sports back home. It was in these unlikely surroundings that Fountain found his calling, broadcasting updates and even calling play-by-play for the 1955 World Series—10 seconds behind live action—via a military base radio station.

Upon his return to the United States, Fountain built his career in sports broadcasting, working his way through college by taking on broadcasting gigs. He eventually landed a role with WAAM radio, calling University of Michigan games for three years before making the pivotal move and beginning his legendary career with EMU.

However, for all his professional accolades, Fountain was also a man dedicated to the next generation of broadcasters. In 1984, he and his wife, Marge, established the J. Clarence and Courtney S. Fountain Sportscasters Scholarship Fund at Eastern Michigan University, a legacy that continues to provide students with the financial means to pursue careers in telecommunications and sports broadcasting. It was a selfless act that mirrored Fountain's life philosophy—one of giving, mentoring, and supporting future leaders in the industry he so deeply loved.

"I will forever be grateful to John and his sportscasting scholarship," added Ryan Wooley, who calls EMU basketball play-by-play on ESPN+. "It helped open doors while both a senior and post graduation to not only work at WEMU, but return to the university and call games on multiple platforms. In fact, my first radio job after college was because the former program director heard me on-air at WEMU and called the station to have me reach out to him, and if I hadn't earned the scholarship, I may never have had that opportunity."

A Lasting Impact

In his book "A View From the Booth to the Board Room" Fountain wrote "athletics magnifies the highs and lows and the great moments are all that more enjoyable because the price of success has been paid during times of adversity."

Fountain's impact on Eastern Michigan University athletics is immeasurable. His contributions led to numerous accolades, including his induction into the Eastern Michigan E-Club Athletics Hall of Fame, the Mid-American Conference Media Hall of Fame, and the Port Huron Sports Hall of Fame. Beyond these honors, however, Fountain's greatest gift was his ability to connect—to make fans feel like they were sitting courtside or on the sidelines, experiencing every play, every shot, and every touchdown through his vivid narration.

Perhaps this is why the dedication of the John C. Fountain Broadcast Booth is such a fitting tribute. It not only honors the man who helped build the broadcast program but also ensures that his name will forever be associated with the place where his passion came to life—Rynearson Stadium.

Walt Middleton Photography / EMU Athletics John Fountain's wife of 65 years, Marge (right center), and his daughters Kim, Lynne, Julanne, and Jacqueline, stand in the John C. Fountain Broadcast Booth at Eastern Michigan University's Rynearson Stadium.

Remembering a Legend

Fountain passed away Nov. 15, 2023, at the age of 91, leaving behind a legacy that stretches far beyond the airwaves. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marge, four daughters—Kim, Lynne, Julanne, and Jacqueline—10 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. But while his voice is no longer heard on the radio, his presence will always be felt in the press box and in the hearts of EMU fans, alumni, and athletes.

