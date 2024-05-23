EMU and UM football agree to play in 2027, 2030

Eastern Michigan University and the University of Michigan football programs have agreed to reignite the local matchup.

The colleges will play at the Big House in 2027 and 2030. It’ll be the first time the Washtenaw County teams face one another since 2011.

Greg Steiner is the Associate Athletic Director at Eastern. He says the teams have only played one another ten times in the program's history, the first time in 1896. Now, Steiner says the game allows both teams an out-of-conference matchup close to home.

“It was an opportunity for Eastern to pick up a game that allows us to not have to travel. Of course, that’s the biggest issue with non-conference opponents anyways is the cost of travel, flights, hotels.”

Eastern will receive $1.5 million and $1.6 million for the games, respectively.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

