Traffic expected as fans head to Ann Arbor for the Wolverines spring game

Ann Arbor police are expecting the University of Michigan’s Spring Game to draw crowds and additional traffic due to some limitations on parking.

Many popular parking and tailgating areas will be unavailable this weekend, including pioneer high school, the UM gray lot, and the golf course.

Sgt. Mark Pulford oversees the community engagement unit for the City of Ann Arbor’s police department. He says there will be an increased police presence throughout downtown.

Pulford reminds spectators to stay aware of their surroundings and keep basic safety measures in mind such as looking both ways before crossing the street.

“Of course, we always recommend that you lock your vehicles, secure any valuables, or best-case scenario, leave valuables at home, so you don't take them there in the first place."

City of Ann Arbor Police Department Facebook Street parking will be restricted Saturday from 8AM to midnight

Pulford says officers posted downtown are available to answer questions and address concerns.

The Spring Game will kick off Saturday, April 20th at noon and is free to attend.

