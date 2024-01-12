Ann Arbor business ready for Saturday's parade and celebration of the Michigan Wolverines national championship 

Celebrations will continue this weekend as the Wolverines share their national championship win with the public.

A parade is planned for 4 PM on Saturday afternoon, beginning at the president's house at U of M, moving through campus, and concluding at Schembechler Hall. It is weather dependent as a winter storm front is expected this weekend. However, the weekend celebrations will likely extend the flurry of activity downtown Ann Arbor saw on the night of the game.

Pudge Cotton is the general manager at the Pretzel Bell in downtown Ann Arbor. He says he’s happy to provide a gathering place for Wolverine fans.

“We knew it would be busy, but the turnout that we had was phenomenal. The fans are great. They’re energetic. They’re supportive. They’re loud."

Saturday at 7PM, a team celebration at the Crisler Center is scheduled. It is a ticketed event and eligible season ticket holders and donors will have the first opportunity to purchase seats.

